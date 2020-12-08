We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has gone into full on Christmas mode this month – and her latest look is no exception. The This Morning presenter dazzled in the sequinned skirt of dreams as she prepared to go on air alongside Phillip Schofield.

The 39-year-old star's stunning skirt might seem designer, but it's actually an ASOS bargain, which she teamed with a cashmere knit from The White Company.

In keeping with her wintery theme, Holly set off her ensemble with a pair of white stilettos. How gorgeous does she look?

WATCH: Holly Willoughby dazzles in the most glittery skirt

Sharing a fun boomerang video of her outfit, Holly wrote: "Shimmering my way into Tuesday morning! See you on @thismorning at 10am... #hollyjollychristmas ... skirt by @asos knitwear by @thewhitecompany".

We think Holly's stunning outfit would be perfect for Christmas Day celebrations – and her followers were certainly in agreement.

Jessica Wright wrote, "Loving your Christmas looks !!!!", while Martine McCutcheon agreed she was looking "fab"

Another fan wrote: "beautiful!! you are the definition of feeling festive", while another fashion-loving follower exclaimed: "Can't find this skirt on ASOS!! HELP MEH".

Ombre Sequin Midi Pencil Skirt, £47.50, Topshop

Sadly, Holly's ASOS 'Midi Skirt in Teardrop Sequin' is completely out of stock, but this lovely sequinned number from Topshop will do just the trick instead – and it's almost half price in the sale.

The day before, Holly donned a glitzy red dress from cult designer brand The Vampire's Wife.

Holly wore a stunning The Vampire's Wife dress the previous day

Revealing that she had rented her dress from sustainable fashion platform Hurr, she joked whether her latest outfit was "too much" in her caption.

"Morning Monday... #hollyjollychristmas too much? Never!!!! It's CHRISTMAS!!!!!!!" she wrote. The presenter's dress costs £1,595 brand new, though it's £164 per day to rent from Hurr.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.