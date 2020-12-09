Ayda Field's personalised trainers are too cool for words The Loose Women star took to Instagram

Ayda Field took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off the epic personalised trainers that she and her husband Robbie Williams had been sent by Ethics-Aesthetics, an Italian brand that specialises in shoe customisation.

The Loose Women star shared a photo of two pairs of stylish white trainers, revealing that on one pair, the face of their beloved pet dog had been painted, as had the words 'The Williams'.

On the other pair, a detailed illustration of Robbie's face was visible – alongside a Santa hat and bright red Rudolph nose – as was the title of the pop star's latest festive hit, Can't Stop Christmas.

Ayda showed off the trainers on Instagram

Ayda – who shares four children with her famous husband – often keeps her Instagram followers up to date with her family's antics, most recently over the weekend, when she revealed that her and Robbie's youngest son, baby Beau, had reached a very impressive milestone.

The 41-year-old posted a sweet video of little Beau crawling along a soft grey carpet to reach a water bottle.

Beau has started to crawl!

In the footage, the tot could be seen wearing a sweet pair of mustard coloured trousers and a green knitted top, while Ayda could be heard proudly telling her son: "You got it buddy! You got it! You got it! Yes big guy!"

Ayda's joyful post came days after the family endured a horrific week with the family cat, Milo.

The famous mum explained on Instagram earlier in December: "@robbiewilliams it has been touch and go with Milo, my 17 year old cat this week... we weren't sure he was going to pull through. But today, by some miracle, he came home."

She added: "He's my bestie, my partner in cuddles, and finally, by my side. Thank you, Universe. I still need this dude my life [heart emojis] #grateful #milo #furmance AWxx."

