Ayda Field's daughter Teddy is the perfect model as she shows off cute bear print bikini

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy is a little fashionista and has the wardrobe to prove it! Taking to Instagram stories on Saturday, proud mum Ayda showed off her daughter's latest buy, which the youngster happily modelled for her – a navy bear print bikini.

The Perfect Moments Kids two-piece swimwear features a top with a round neck, a front zip fastening, a sleeveless design and combining briefs and it's available for £90.

"Striking a pose… Teddy style," the mum-of-four wrote across the image, which showed Teddy from behind, with her hands on her hips and her left leg perfectly posed to the side. The seven-year-old even had the perfect messy bun to go with it!

It's not the first time Robbie and Ayda have given fans a sneak peek at Teddy's style. Earlier this month Ayda revealed that the seven-year-old has a fancy dress wardrobe that many little girls would dream of. The 41-year-old star shared a sweet clip of her eldest daughter playing the piano on Instagram, and while her musical ability is certainly impressive, we couldn't take our eyes off her enviable collection of dresses.

In the clip, which appears to be Teddy's playroom, a clothing rail can be seen by the piano featuring brightly-coloured costumes. There's a pink princess gown, a silver shorter number with a beautiful tulle overlay and also a ruffled peach frock with sequins and diamanté embellishment across the top. You can also just spy a light blue tulle gown which is giving off plenty of Cinderella vibes.

