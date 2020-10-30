Aisha Nozari
Ayda Field has shared what might just be her most glamourous photo to date
While many of us are dressing up as scary characters for Halloween, Ayda Field has other ideas.
The Loose Women star has marked spooky season with what might just be her most glamorous look to date!
Taking to Instagram, the famous mum stunned her followers when she shared a seriously fierce selfie.
Donning a sharp black blazer with bead detailing, Ayda could be seen sporting bright red lipstick and a sizzling smoky eye.
What's more, the star's glossy ombre locks had been expertly styled into beachy waves, and we are so obsessed with her look.
Ayda looked sensational
"No party, no problem. Nothing will stop me from dressing up this weekend... What look are you all going for?" Ayda wrote alongside the photo, and it wasn't long before her fans flocked to the comment section to gush over her show-stopping appearance.
"You look absolutely stunning," wrote one.
"You look amazing," added another, with a third saying: "Wow you're shining."
While Ayda might not have opted for a terrifying outfit, that's not to say she hasn't pulled out all the stops for the scariest season of the year.
Ayda's spooky table
On Thursday, the mother-of-four showed off a table in her home that she'd covered in cobwebs, skulls, a skeleton, pumpkins and even zombie heads, and it might just be one of the most impressive examples of spooky decor we've seen this October!
The same day, Ayda shared a video of herself sporting a witch's hat as she danced away in her living room at her son Charlie's birthday party, proving that she loves Halloween just as much as the next person.
And of course, the big day hasn't even arrived yet, so perhaps the presenter will pull out all the stops on the 31st.
We can't wait to see.
