Ayda Field's stunning rainbow dress is giving us major summer vibes The Loose Women star has jetted to Italy with husband Robbie Williams

Ayda Field won rave reviews for her distinctive holiday fashion on Friday – and it's not hard to see why!

The Loose Women star appears to have jetted off to Italy with husband Robbie Williams and their children and looked like an actual rainbow as she posed against a breathtaking backdrop.

MORE: Carol Vorderman reveals post-lockdown transformation in red leather trousers

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robbie Williams surprises Ayda FIeld with sweet birthday serenade

Ayda floored fans in her colour block maxi dress with fluttering sleeves by Lisa Marie Fernandez. The eye-catching frock features a vivid yellow, pink, green and orange colourway and is imbued with rustic elements thanks to the rope-fastening waist belt.

Ayda Field's fans loved her bold holiday dress

The mum-of-four's followers immediately fell in love with the colourful frock, with one fan commenting: "Wow... So beautiful and fresh looking! Summer vibes of positivity all the way." Another gushed: "Love your dress. And the colours. You look beautiful."

A third added: "That looks so good on you!" And a fourth wrote: "That’s the most wonderful dress in summer colours." If you want to add Ayda's fabulous outfit to your own summer wardrobe, it will cost you an eye-watering £775.

Lisa Marie Fernandez Colour-Blocked Linen Blend Maxi Dress, £775, Harvey Nichols

MORE: Penny Lancaster wows in gorgeous holiday dress on romantic Italian getaway

For a more purse-friendly option, Ted Baker has a gorgeous colour block, off-shoulder, pleated midi dress currently in the sale for £135. The elegant design falls in ladylike pleats, which can be cinched in by the tie belt at the waist for a flattering finish.

Colour Block Pleated Dress, £135, Ted Baker

Online retailer Shein also has a multi-coloured frock on sale for just £19.49. Granted, it's a little more subdued, with a colour mix of black, orange and white, but it will look great with a leather jacket as the temperature starts to drop.

Colour Block Blouson Sleeve Maxi Dress, £19.49, Shein

Ayda and Robbie's vacation comes after they celebrated daughter Coco's second birthday on Wednesday. The proud mum shared a sweet photo of little Coco standing on her tiptoes to get a better look at some delicious-looking cakes.

Alongside the post, in which she tagged her husband, the 41-year-old wrote: "@robbiewilliams Coco Bean...since the day you arrived two years ago, you have filled our days with laughter, joy, and above all, unconditional love. You keep us on our toes and are a beautiful expression that miracles do happen. We love you soooo much...HAPPY BIRTHDAY COCO!!!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.