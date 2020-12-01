Ayda Field has expressed her joy following a horrific week with the family cat, Milo. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the 41-year-old - who is married to singer Robbie Williams - revealed she was left fearful that the 17-year-old pet wasn't going to pull through.

"@robbiewilliams it has been touch and go with Milo, my 17 year old cat this week... we weren't sure he was going to pull through," she shared on Instagram. "But today, by some miracle, he came home.

"He's my bestie, my partner in cuddles, and finally, by my side. Thank you, Universe. I still need this dude my life [heart emojis] #grateful #milo #furmance AWxx."

Fans were quick to sympathise, with one writing: "So happy he's home with you again, they really are part of the family aren't they. Stay safe xxxx." Another remarked: "I can totally relate, my 13-year-old cat is my everything."

Last year, Ayda and Robbie – who are parents to four young children – mourned the loss of their sweet Jack Russell. At the time, the American model wrote: "We've just lost our beautiful Jack Russell dog, Baby.

Ayda shared this cute post of her cat Milo

"Gone way too soon, she was a brave adventurer and champion snuggler. @robbiewilliams and I are currently crying our eyes out. In the midst of our sadness, the most beautiful sight appeared out our window... a rainbow."

She added: "As cliché as it might sound, we feel safe seeing it out our window, knowing that that is Baby's rainbow bridge. So in Baby's honour, and any other soul that has left the planet today, a big farewell kiss to the sky. We will always keep you in our hearts Baby."

As well as Milo, the family have another pet – a dog - called Poupette. Both pets regularly appear on Ayda's social media feeds.

