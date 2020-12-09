Elizabeth Hurley is a vision in beautiful lace lingerie The star shared two new photos on Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley shared the most beautiful throwback photos on Wednesday, posting two snaps captured when she was filming The Royals.

The actress looked absolutely sensational in the pictures, and we're obsessed with the white lace lingerie she was wearing.

You're giving us serious goddess vibes, Liz!

The mother-of-one captioned her post: "Silly memories of filming The Royals- it was a very happy four years."

The actress shared the post on Instagram

Elizabeth often shows off her enviable figure on social media, much to the delight of her 1.8million Instagram followers.

Just last week, she shared some stunning photos of herself modelling pieces from her latest swimwear collection, and it wasn't long before fans rushed to the comment section of her post to pen complimentary messages.

The 55-year-old looked incredible in a sun-soaked picture posted on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach's Instagram account, as she posed in a tiny black bikini.

Elizabeth has her own swimsuit range

Fans were quick to comment on the striking image, with one writing: "I absolutely love this picture!" while another wrote: "This is so stunning." A third added: "This is such a gorgeous picture."

For the past few months, Elizabeth has been staying out in Riga to shoot the latest campaign for her swimwear brand.

The star had a lovely time in the Latvian capital, but also missed home, where her son Damian, 18, remained.

Earlier in the month, the pair were reunited, as Elizabeth returned to the UK.

The star shared an update with her fans on Instagram, writing: "At home drinkies with the fam on Day 5 of quarantine."

It is thought that Elizabeth has returned to her country home in Hertfordshire, where she spent lockdown back in March.

