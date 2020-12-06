Elizabeth Hurley wows in tiny black bikini in sun-soaked photo The Royals actress is the main model for her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection

Elizabeth Hurley has been sharing some stunning photos of herself modelling pieces from her latest swimwear collection, and her latest picture has got fans talking!

The Royals actress looked incredible in a sun-soaked picture posted on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach's Instagram account, as she posed in a tiny black bikini.

Fans were quick to comment on the striking image, with one writing: "I absolutely love this picture!" while another wrote: "This is so stunning." A third added: "This is such a gorgeous picture."

For the past few months, Elizabeth has been staying out in Riga to shoot the latest campaign for her swimwear brand.

The star had a lovely time in the Latvian capital, but also missed home, where her son Damian, 18, remained. Over the weekend, the pair were reunited, as Elizabeth returned to the UK.

Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning in a black bikini

The star shared an update with her fans on Instagram, writing: "At home drinkies with the fam on Day 5 of quarantine."

It is thought that Elizabeth has returned to her country home in Hertfordshire, where she spent lockdown back in March.

Elizabeth launched her swimwear line in 2005

The swimwear model opened up about her experience in lockdown in an interview in April. "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

"There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

The model spent the past few months in Riga

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

The star added that during their time together, everyone had been given a designated task to do to help keep things organised.

Elizabeth's son Damian is following in her footsteps as a model

"We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry," she said.

"If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."

