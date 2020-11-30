Elizabeth Hurley shares stunning throwback photo to mark special occasion The Royals actress is currently working in Riga on her latest swimwear campaign

Elizabeth Hurley has been modelling for decades and is often complimented on her ageless appearance.

And this was more evident than ever on Monday, when The Royals actress shared a stunning throwback photo of herself on Instagram.

In the picture, the mother-of-one looked beautiful with a sweeping side fringe and choppy layers, as she posed alongside her friend Sandy Linter.

Elizabeth had shared the picture to mark Sandy's birthday, and wrote alongside it: "Happy birthday! 25 years of friendship (and lipstick!)"

The swimwear model is currently in Riga, where she has been spending the past few months working on her latest campaign for Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Elizabeth Hurley shared a glamorous throwback picture to mark her friend's birthday

The star founded her swimwear brand in 2005 and is one of the main models for it.

Over the past few weeks, Elizabeth has been sharing some stunning photos of herself modelling various swimsuit designs on the beach.

While Elizabeth is having a great time, the doting mum is missing her teenage son Damian, who has remained in London, where he is working as a model.

Elizabeth is currently in Riga working on her swimwear campaign

Damian recently paid tribute to his famous mum on Instagram, posting a picture of the pair of them and writing besides it: "Missing my twin."

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close and the doting mum opened up about always putting her child first in an interview with Rescu in 2013.

The model is missing the UK while working abroad

When asked about how she manages balancing everything, she replied: "It's not easy but my philosophy has been for the past 11 years since having my son, is that he comes first. And that's easy.

"I'm never torn about it. If he's got something on and he wants me to go to, I go to it. And that’s just that.

"That meant I sort of left the acting arena and movies for eight years and only did small bits because my choice was to be with him. It wasn't a difficult choice, it's what I wanted to do."

