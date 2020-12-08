Elizabeth Hurley stuns fans with flawless selfie as she reveals change to living situation The Royals actress has been in Riga for the past few months

Elizabeth Hurley has been sharing photos of herself posing on the beach over the past few months while working in Riga on her latest swimwear campaign.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in black bikini in sun-soaked photo

However, over the weekend, The Royals actress said goodbye to the sun, sea and sand as she returned to the UK.

The model is currently following the government guidelines and is in isolation after travelling back, and opened up about the change of location on Instagram, which she accompanied with a stunning selfie.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in her bikini

The flawless headshot was taken from a past photoshoot, with Elizabeth rocking a smokey eye and bronzed cheekbones.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in cut-out swimsuit and cowboy hat

READ: Elizabeth Hurley shocks son Damian with unrecognisable appearance

In the caption, the mother-of-one wrote: "At home drinkies with the fam on day 5 of quarantine. Not complaining, all dressed up and nowhere to go, evening at home, goodbye Latvia."

Elizabeth Hurley looked flawless in a stunning throwback selfie

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "You are totally gorgeous," while another wrote: "You look great!" A third added: "Absolutely stunning as always."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley showcases tiny waist in coral bikini as she poses in a beach hut

It is thought that Elizabeth has returned to her country home in Hertfordshire, where she spent lockdown back in March.

The swimwear model opened up about her experience in lockdown in an interview in April.

The Royals actress had been in Riga for the past few months

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in bikini photo during trip to the beach

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Elizabeth was working on her latest swimwear campaign

The star added that during their time together, everyone had been given a designated task to do to help keep things organised.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini photos could look very different soon

"We've all got designated jobs, which I couldn't resist putting on a colour-coded Excel sheet. I'm in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry," she said.

The star is now reunited in the UK with her son Damian

"If it weren't for the fact that we're terrified of losing loved ones, we're actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn't allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don't turn into couch potatoes."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.