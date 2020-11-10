Elizabeth Hurley shares selfie with her dogs - and you won't believe what she's wearing She is normally in a bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is the epitome of glamour so when she took to Instagram on Tuesday wearing this particular item of clothing she left fans a little surprised.

The model, 55, is currently working abroad and reminiscing about her life in England and she let her followers know she was missing home with an Instagram Stories post with her three pet dogs.

She captioned the photo: "Missing these naughty babies," making reference to her pooches.

Elizabeth was hugging her hounds in a beautiful, sunny field, and was wrapped up in a jumper… and a pair of tracksuit bottoms!

The Royals star - who normally floods her social media pages with photos modeling her swimwear line or snuggled up in designer sweaters - was smiling broadly in the snapshot as her dogs clambered onto her Adidas-clad lap.

Elizabeth has been busy working in Latvia and had to leave her pets behind.

Elizabeth was casually dressed with her dogs

She previously let fans know she was missing the UK with a post in a white bikini and clutching a giant Union Jack print ball.

She captioned it: "Missing Blighty."

The mother-of-one spent the coronavirus lockdown at her country estate where she kept busy growing her own fruit and vegetables - something else she's probably craving.

Elizabeth insists she maintains her swimsuit body by eating clean and staying active.

"I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she told The Cut.

Elizabeth often shares glamorous swimsuit photos

"When I’m at home in the country, I always try to eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm."

She also swears by kickstarting the day with two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism.

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

