Drew Barrymore's fans heaped praise on her this week after the A-lister took to Instagram to rustle up one of author Molly Yeh's meatball recipes.

The actress looked laid back in her Instagram clip, opting for a pair of tracksuit bottoms, a baggy blue T-shirt and wearing her wet hair loose.

Kicking off her cooking video, Drew could be heard saying: "I'm making your [Molly's] recipe, 'My ex-boyfriend's Meatless Balls,'" as she moved around her kitchen.

Fans loved Drew's laid back look

Before long, fans had flocked to the comment section of Drew's post to gush about her chilled back get-up.

"Thank you for being real! Sweats, wet hair – I can't express my deepest appreciation that you are willing to just be real and not 'polished' all the time," one social media follower sweetly wrote.

"Drew, a timeless beauty, always keeping it relatable and real," added another, with a third saying: "Thank you for looking like I do in the kitchen."

The 45-year-old Golden Globe winner is known for her honest and open approach to social media, often sharing both the highs and lows of her life.

In September, the mother-of-two even let fans see her vulnerable side when she shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself having a meltdown ahead of her talk show debut.

Drew has her own hit talk show

The Drew Barrymore Show successfully premiered on 14 September but a backstage video posted to her Instagram at the time showed just how nervous she was.

In the clip Drew could be seen tearfully telling crew members that she’s "struggling" and vents a series of emotional frustrations to them.

At one point she said: "I over talk and I share things that make people feel uncomfortable."

While being dressed for the show Drew also admitted: "I hate the sound of my own voice" and even went so far as to say: "There’s so much going on in my head about how much I dislike myself as a human being, and this is really hard."

Her revelations were filmed as part of her digital docuseries, The Making Of, during which she also spoke candidly in a taped interview.

