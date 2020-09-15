Drew Barrymore's major meltdown caught on camera ahead of talk show debut The actress was nervous about her new venture

Drew Barrymore let fans see her vulnerable side on Tuesday when she shared behind-the-scenes footage of her having a meltdown ahead of her talk show debut.

The Drew Barrymore Show successfully premiered on 14 September but backstage video posted to her Instagram showed just how nervous she was.

In the video Drew is tearfully telling crew members that she’s "struggling" and vents a series of emotional frustrations to them.

MORE: Drew Barrymore opens up about emotional weight loss journey

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore films in her bathroom and you won't believe what she's doing

At one point she said: "I over talk and I share things that make people feel uncomfortable."

While being dressed for the show Drew also admitted: "I hate the sound of my own voice" and even went so far as to say: "There’s so much going on in my head about how much I dislike myself as a human being, and this is really hard."

Her revelations were filmed as part of her digital docuseries, The Making Of, during which she also spoke candidly in a taped interview.

ORE: Drew gives fans a sneak peek inside her cool retro kitchen

Drew got emotional ahead of the show's debut

"I have worked so hard at things because I am full of flaws," she said. "Oh my god, I'm so screwed up. I'm so imperfect.

"I’ve been so broken so many times in my life, and yet none of that can be an excuse to stay that way or to be upset or angry or ever take that out on anyone else. Or to have that be a reason that you can't get out of that and go to the next place.

MORE: Drew Barrymore's bathroom is every beauty lovers dream

Drew's show premiered on 14 September

Drew added: "I just want to get it right. I want to do everything to the best of my ability."

Her first show saw her reunite with her Charlie’s Angels co-stars, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu.

While Lucy was able to be in the studio, but socially distanced, Cameron dialed in from LA.

Drew has a celebrity-packed first week planned and will welcome a string of guests including Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Tyra Banks, Adam Sandler, and Charlize Theron.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.