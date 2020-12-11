Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes reunite on screen with Holly, Phil and Alison Hammond following shake-up The This Morning team are coming together!

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are set to join their This Morning co-stars Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond in a special panto episode, according to The Sun.

The pair will take part in the festive show following the announcement that they will no longer present their usual Friday slot on This Morning, as Alison and Dermot O'Leary will take over in January.

Friday's pantomime episode will also see the likes of Sheridan Smith and Joanna Lumley taking part, as well as Christopher Biggins, Dr Ranj and Lisa Snowdon.

The This Morning family are coming together for a special panto episode

The pantomime will pay tribute to the struggling theatre industry, according to reports. Sheridan told The Mirror: "The whole theatre and creative industries have been devastated by the virus and lockdown. Hopefully doing this panto with This Morning will provide some of these people much-needed work and give everyone... hope and laughter."

Presenter Holly teased the special episode on Thursday, sharing a pantomime poster on her Instagram page. "@thismorning making panto dreams come true! Tomorrow morning at 10am on This Morning," she wrote.



Holly teased the panto episode on Instagram

It was first reported in November that veteran hosts Ruth and Eamonn would be replaced by Dermot and Alison, with the news being confirmed by ITV this month.

Ruth and Eamonn normally present the Friday slot each week and step in for Holly and Phil during school holidays, but the new hosting duo will take over on Fridays from 8 January.

Ruth and Eamonn will not present the Friday slot in the new year

The famous couple released identical statements on the matter, writing on social media: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years.

"Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."