Holly Willoughby wows This Morning fans in glitzy, figure-hugging dress

Holly Willoughby pulled out all the stops for her Christmassy outfit on Monday's This Morning, wearing a glitzy red dress from cult designer brand The Vampire's Wife.

Revealing that she had rented her dress from sustainable fashion platform Hurr, she joked whether her latest outfit was "too much" in her caption.

"Morning Monday... #hollyjollychristmas too much? Never!!!! It's CHRISTMAS!!!!!!!" she wrote. "See you on @thismorning at 10am... Dress rented from @hurr @thevampireswife #sustainablefashion."

Holly stunned in her The Vampire's Wife dress

The gorgeous, figure-flattering dress got plenty of reaction online, with Davina McCall commenting: "Wow!!!" and Emma Button adding: "Wowzer!!! Love this," alongside a flames emoji.

WATCH: Holly's five chic style lessons

Another fan replied: "Omg so bright and bold!! LOVE IT," and a further viewer wrote: "All the Christmas vibes with this dress."

As usual, Holly also sported a gorgeous makeup and hair look - rocking a red lip applied by makeup artist Patsy O'Neill and effortless tousled hair by Ciler Peksah.

Holly's not alone in being a fan of The Vampire's Wife - royals the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice also love their dresses designed by Susie Cave, as do other stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Jessica Parker and Salma Hayek.

The presenter's dress costs £1,595 brand new, though it's £164 per day to rent from Hurr.

Holly often shares some style favourites with Duchess Kate, but over the weekend she revealed another royal fashion influence on her - Princess Diana!

Kate owns the glittering dress in green

In a chic selfie, she sported the iconic sheep sweater that was recently reproduced as part of a collaboration between brands Rowing Blazers and Warm and Wonderful – the original label behind Diana's own whimsical knit, which she wore to a polo match in 1983.

Wearing her Princess Diana knit

Many rushed to the comment section of the This Morning star's post to leave sweet replies. "Channelling Princess Diana! Love this," gushed one. Our modern day Princess of the People... one of a kind," added another, with a third saying: "Stunning in the Diana jumper!"

