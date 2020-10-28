Kelly Ripa's leather midi is the only skirt you need to see you through the season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s officially midi skirt season, and if you're tired of floral skirts or need to elevate your midi skirt game, then take a leaf out of Kelly Ripa's style book - and switch things up with a leather pleated skirt.

Kelly wore the most perfect of skirts on Wednesday's Live with Kelly and Ryan. Her leather pleated midi was the spot on mix between smart and casual, and could easily be worn with a slub tee and sneakers as it could a silk button down and sky high pumps. Or, like Kelly, a simple sweater would be the ideal accompaniment.

MORE: How Kelly Ripa transformed her diet

Kelly's gorgeous skirt is by MM6 Maison Margiela, and costs $535; the faux leather skirt features accordion pleats and a high shine finish. She teamed hers with a long-sleeved lightweight sweater from Isabel Marant, tucked in at the waist, and a pair of gold heels to up the glam factor.

MM6 Maison Margiela Skirt, $535, SSENSE

SHOP: Kelly's fans go WILD for her little black dress

Leather pleated midi skirts are big news this season, and luckily we’ve found plenty of affordable versions for you to add to your closet. One of our favourite finds is this Sanctuary pleated skirt, made from vegan leather and with an elasticated waist. Plus, it's a bargain at $49.97!

Sanctuary Midi Skirt, $49.97, Nordstrom

Or pop to H&M for their take on the trend, with a soft faux leather look for $34.99.

Pleated Midi, $34.99, H&M

And this style from cupcakes and cashmere is a little edgier, with a crinkly finish - perfect for pairing with chunky boots and a band tee.

Cashmere and Cupcake Skirt, $130, Shopbop

READ: Kelly Ripa makes surprise revelation about retirement plans

Earlier in the week, Kelly had us looking forward to our holiday wardrobe with the coolest metallic midi dress to date. From French label Maje, it’s currently on sale for $343, down from $490 - and how can you not adore that handkerchief hemline?

Maje Metallic Dress, $343, Bloomingdale's

Fans are already excited for Friday's Halloween special of the daily show, after Kelly and Ryan shared pictures of themselves in costume. The pair dressed up as characters from Netflix's Schitt's Creek, with Kelly as Moira Rose and Ryan as Moira's son, David. We can't wait to see what - or who else - they dress up as!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.