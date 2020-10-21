Kelly Ripa just wore the most PERFECT holiday dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelly Ripa is giving us all the inspiration we need for our holiday wardrobe, with a spot on red dress she wore on today's Live With Kelly and Ryan. Thanks, Kelly!

Kelly's gorgeous red dress, from Brazilian brand FARM Rio, features on-trend voluminous sleeves, a flattering wrap neck and the best part? A subtle metallic stripe – just the thing for party season. FARM Rio is one of Kelly's go-to labels for mid-priced, high fashion styles.

Burgundy Stripe Dress, $215, FARM Rio

She previously wore the cutest bird-print dress from the brand, which sold out instantly. The brand also give back to the environment, by donating a tree to be planted in the Amazon rainforest with every purchase on their website or in stores; by May this year, they had already donated 50,000 tress. Wow!

There's plenty of dresses available that are similar to Kelly's, carrying the wrap effect and metallic thread. This Maree mini is spot on for teaming with black tights and heels.

Maree Pour Toi Dress, $179, Bloomingdale's

Or swap the metallic thread for extra ruffles and you've got the most fun party dress, ever!

Ruffle Trimmed Dress, $69.99, H&M

Live fans are gearing up for the show's spooky Halloween special, on October 30. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are renowned for their hilarious Halloween costumes, and have dressed up previously as the Kardashians, the Addams Family and even each other! We can't wait to see who - or what - they choose as their Halloween costumes this year.

