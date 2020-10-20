Kelly Ripa's fans go wild for her little black dress - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We adore Kelly Ripa's daily fashion choices, from floral dresses to smart but sassy shirts and the most colourful shoes too. And on Monday's Live with Kelly and Ryan, she sent fans into a fashion frenzy with her chicer than chic little black dress. How stylish!

The beautiful dress is from French label Isabel Marant and features a directional asymmetrical cut and subtle Prince of Wales check. It's made from wool, so perfect as a winter cocktail dress especially when teamed with pantyhose a la Kelly.

Kelly Ripa wowed fans in a chic mini dress from Isabel Marant on Monday's show

MORE: Kelly Ripa's super short haircut sparks a reaction from fans

Called the Valentine Virgin Wool Minidress, the best news is, it's on sale with 30% off. Currently reduced from $665 to $465, it's available from MyTheresa in sizes 4, 8 and 12.

Isabel Marant Dress, $465, MyTheresa

The look was a big hit with fans, who were quick to praise Kelly's latest look. One fan wrote on Instagram: "Kelly looked so beautiful in that gorgeous outfit" with another saying "you look great in that dress!"

SHOP: Kelly's monochome blouse is perfect for fall

Don’t worry if you miss out on this mini though, as we've found some more affordable alternatives. This draped neck dress from Karen Millen is a wardrobe staple, and the sort of piece you can pull out for so many parties, from holiday get togethers to Thanksgiving soirees.

Cowl Neck Dress, $72, Karen Millen

Or try this sleeveless version in a dark grey tweed for those power lunches and business meets, currently on sale for just $17.50. We're adding that to our cart, instantly.

MORE: Kelly wows in sensational beach pic

Tulip Dress, $17.50, ASOS

Last week, Kelly posed in her pyjamas to sing the praises of a range of supplements that help her to sleep better.

She discussed how they work and one fan pointed out she’s probably getting plenty of rest because she doesn’t have someone snoring next to her. That's because her husband, Mark Consuelos, is currently filming his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver forcing the happy couple to spend several months apart.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.