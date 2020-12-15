Amanda Holden's fans are all saying the same thing about her velvet Zara co-ord She's counting down to Christmas!

Another day, another gorgeous outfit for Amanda Holden! The Heart Radio star looked beautiful as usual in her latest look from one of her favourite high street brands, Zara.

Taking to Instagram with a chic snap of her velvet co-ord, Amanda simply wrote: "#morning @thisisheart... 10 days till #christmas... head over to my TikTok to see this outfit in action."

Plenty of fans were quick to react to the photo, with everyone agreeing that the Britain's Got Talent judge looks lovely in green.

WATCH: Amanda stunned in her velvet outfit

"Wrap some lights and tinsel around you and you're a Christmas tree! Love the green and it looks warm too," one wrote, while another added: "Loving the green on you." Another replied: "Stunning! I'm green with envy!"

Close friend Ruth Langsford also commented: "Naughty elf!"

Velvet top and trousers, £59.99 each, Zara

If you're loving Amanda's look like her followers, it's still in stock online at Zara. Both the velvet top and the flattering wide leg trousers cost £59.99 each.

The star always wows fans with her daily looks, and things were no different on Monday. Amanda teamed her silky slip dress with an adorable Snoopy jumper from Marks and Spencer, adding a killer pair of buckled Topshop boots to finish her outfit.

She shared a laidback look at the weekend

And at the weekend, she shared a rare glimpse at her off-duty style, posting a beautiful photo of herself during a country weekend away with her family.

Perched on a gate and dressed casually in her blue puffer coat, black skinny jeans, cosy socks and boots, it was a world away from the glamorous daily outfits we're used to seeing her in! "I rarely sit on the fence," she joked in the caption.

