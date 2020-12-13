Amanda Holden's latest holiday photo sparks debate The Britain's Got Talent star got fans talking!

Amanda Holden shared a photo from her break in the country at the weekend, but it wasn't quite as appreciated as she might have hoped!

Taking to Instagram, the actress and singer posted a sweet snap of herself sitting on a wooden gate in the middle of a field.

Her blonde hair hung loose as she smiled for the camera, and the star was dressed casually but stylishly in black trousers and a puffer jacket with a fake fur trim around the hood.

Amanda beamed at the camera, and large sunglasses protected her eyes from the winter sun.

The Britain's Got Talent judge captioned the sweet photo: "I rarely sit on the fence!" She added a crying-laughing emoji.

However, the star's fans were quick to point out that she wasn't actually fitting on a fence in the picture.

One commented: "It’s a gate lol." Another teased Amanda: "To be fair that's a gate… townies [laughing emoji]."

Amanda shared the photo from her country break

A third joked: "Looks more like a gate to me… don't take a fence."

Although Amanda's natural beauty shone through in the sweet image, that was another cause for debate, as one of her followers suggested: "Need a brush through that hair."

Many of the mum-of-two's fans disagreed, however, with their comments including: "That’s a beautiful and natural pic x love it," and: "Absolute beauty."

Amanda shared a less divisive post on Thursday, when she and her husband, record producer Chris Hughes, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

Amanda and husband Chris recently celebrated their anniversary

The 49-year-old shared the sweetest picture of themselves together to celebrate the occasion, writing alongside it: "Almost 18 years together and married 12 today.

"I literally couldn't live my life without this hilarious, gorgeous, clever man- he is the best Daddy and our foundation! - My Chrispy... love you darling x."

Fans were quick to send their congratulations, with one writing: "Congratulations and happy anniversary, here's to many more making memories."

