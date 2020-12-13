﻿
Amanda Holden's latest holiday photo sparks debate

The Britain's Got Talent star got fans talking!

Diane Shipley

Amanda Holden shared a photo from her break in the country at the weekend, but it wasn't quite as appreciated as she might have hoped!

Taking to Instagram, the actress and singer posted a sweet snap of herself sitting on a wooden gate in the middle of a field.

Her blonde hair hung loose as she smiled for the camera, and the star was dressed casually but stylishly in black trousers and a puffer jacket with a fake fur trim around the hood.

Amanda beamed at the camera, and large sunglasses protected her eyes from the winter sun.

WATCH: Amanda Holden washes her windows in Mrs Claus costume!

The Britain's Got Talent judge captioned the sweet photo: "I rarely sit on the fence!" She added a crying-laughing emoji.

However, the star's fans were quick to point out that she wasn't actually fitting on a fence in the picture.

One commented: "It’s a gate lol." Another teased Amanda: "To be fair that's a gate… townies [laughing emoji]."

amanda holden gate

Amanda shared the photo from her country break

A third joked: "Looks more like a gate to me… don't take a fence."

Although Amanda's natural beauty shone through in the sweet image, that was another cause for debate, as one of her followers suggested: "Need a brush through that hair."

Many of the mum-of-two's fans disagreed, however, with their comments including: "That’s a beautiful and natural pic x love it," and: "Absolute beauty."

Amanda shared a less divisive post on Thursday, when she and her husband, record producer Chris Hughes, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

chris and amanda anniversary

Amanda and husband Chris recently celebrated their anniversary

The 49-year-old shared the sweetest picture of themselves together to celebrate the occasion, writing alongside it: "Almost 18 years together and married 12 today.

"I literally couldn't live my life without this hilarious, gorgeous, clever man- he is the best Daddy and our foundation! - My Chrispy... love you darling x."

Fans were quick to send their congratulations, with one writing: "Congratulations and happy anniversary, here's to many more making memories."

