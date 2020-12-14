We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has shared another strutting Boomerang video of her latest outfit, and we're in love with her adorable Marks & Spencer knit!

The star rocked a sweet Snoopy jumper on Monday morning, layering it on top of a flirty satin slip dress and a pair of killer boots.

Walking towards the camera in her Instagram clip, she simply captioned it, "Morning," prompting plenty of comments from fans, as usual.

"Love the top where is it from?" one wrote, while another said: "Awww I love Snoopy!" A further fan joked: "Loving the Snoopy jumper... let's hope for a white Christmas this year."

WATCH: Amanda struts in her Snoopy knit

Though fans unanimously loved Amanda's chic top, it's sadly already sold out online - and we're not surprised, since it was a £25 bargain. Keep your eyes peeled in store at M&S, though.

Meanwhile, the Heart Radio star's leg-split slip dress is from Fresha London, and her pointed buckle boots are from Topshop - though they appear to be a past-season buy.

Amanda looked beautiful in an off-duty snap at the weekend

Amanda shared a gorgeous glimpse at her off-duty style over the weekend, and posted a beautiful photo of herself during a country weekend away with her family.

Perched on a gate and dressed casually in her blue puffer coat, black skinny jeans, cosy socks and boots, it was a world away from the daily outfits we're used to seeing her in! "I rarely sit on the fence," she joked in the caption.

Rocking her Mrs Claus costume!

She was flooded with compliments once again on the snap, with one fan writing: "That's a beautiful and natural pic... love it," and another adding: "Absolute beauty."

Amanda has been getting into the festive spirit with her latest outfits, and also supported Save The Children's Christmas Jumper Day on Friday. She's even starred in a number of videos on her Instagram wearing a Mrs Claus costume! What next?

