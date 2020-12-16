Remember Blake Lively's iconic Met Gala gown? It's now a jewelled mug The Gossip Girl star's Versace gown was a show-stopper

A mug is a traditional gift to receive around Christmas, but not the kind that Blake Lively opened on Tuesday.

Remember the crimson and gold embroidered Versace gown that the Gossip Girl star wore to the Met Gala back in 2018? There's now a mug version!

PHOTOS: 21 jaw-dropping celebrity wardrobes and dressing rooms

Blake took to her Instagram Stories to share a look at the incredible design, which followed the same beautiful colourway and was covered in mini jewels.

"@thecrystalninja made my @versace Met dress into a coffee mug. I. Am. Not. Ok." she captioned the video, before adding: "Thank you @enamelle and @thecrystalninja!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds films from inside home with Blake Lively

The company went on to repost Blake's video on their own social media page, adding the hashtag Swarovski crystals. Fans couldn't help but heap praise on the sparkly tumbler, with one writing, "SO COOL! You're so talented!" and another adding, "Insane love it, it's so extra!!"

READ: Hilarious celebrity wedding photos and fails

The 33-year-old's gown took 600 hours to make by hand – so here's hoping the mug wasn't as intricate! She paired it with a custom-made Judith Leiber clutch bag which featured the initials B, J, I and R with their surname Reynolds underneath.

Blake unveiled her mug version of the Versace gown

The letters stood for Blake's family: herself, her Deadpool actor husband Ryan Reynolds and their two eldest children, James and Ines.

Her gown not only mesmerised onlookers at the New York event but even Blake herself! At the time, the actress shared her own photos of her outfit on Instagram, writing: "I mean c’mon @Versace. This gown is bananas. It should’ve been IN the museum. Thank you for the honor of wearing this incredible creation."

The actress looked stunning in her red and gold Versace gown and Judith Leiber clutch bag

Blake and Ryan – who met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 – live in a home worth £4.3million in the Pound Ridge neighbourhood of New York with their three children, Inez, Betty and James.

The couple bought the home in 2012, six months after they started dating, complete with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms across 11.65 acres of space, including an outdoor barn.

GALLERY: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' £4.3million NY house

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.