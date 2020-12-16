Katy Perry surprises fans with bold hair transformation – and she looks amazing The American Idol star looks incredible with any hairstyle

Katy Perry is often experimenting with her look and has sported many hairstyles over the years.

And over the weekend, the Smile hitmaker unveiled her latest 'do in a stunning photoshoot.

The American Idol star looked incredible with long black hair and a blunt fringe, which was complemented by a bold makeup look.

Katy even paid tribute to her daughter Daisy as she shared the photos with her fans, simply captioning them: "Mother."

Followers were quick to react to Katy's appearance, with one writing: "Queen of black hair!" while another wrote: "You look so pretty!" A third added: "I love your black hair!"

Katy Perry looked stunning with black hair and a blunt fringe

Katy's black hair was, of course, a wig, but that's not to say fans won't see her sporting the 'do in the future.

The award-winning singer is no stranger to changing her hairstyle and has experimented with many looks over the years.

In 2017, the star rocked a stylish pixie cut, and explained the reason for her "edgier" look during an interview on the Viceland series, The Therapist.

The Smile hitmaker is no stranger to experimenting with her hair

She explained: "I'm really strong as Katy Perry and then sometimes I'm not as strong as Katheryn Hudson.

"People, like, talk about my hair, right? They don't like it or they wish that it was longer. I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes."

Since welcoming Daisy, Katy has been enjoying every minute of motherhood, and while she hasn't shared any photos of her baby on social media, she recently posted footage of herself wearing a sweet 'Daisy Dove' name necklace.

Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed baby Daisy in August

Katy is also yet to speak out about her daughter, but fiance Orlando Bloom recently appeared on The Ellen Show, where he opened up about his daughter and their first few weeks together as a family.

The proud dad revealed that Daisy looks identical to him, but with Katy's blue eyes. He also revealed that he had scored major dad points after being able to soothe Daisy by chanting to her.

