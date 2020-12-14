7 Holiday gifts from black-owned businesses: From fashion & beauty to bath & body

With less than two weeks away from Christmas, one question remains: have you tackled your holiday gift list yet? If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect gift, take a peek at these black-owned businesses that should be on everyone’s holiday wish list. From bright CBD-infused soaks to lip-hydrating stocking fillers with a kick, there’s something unique for everyone.

KNC Beauty

This popular beauty brand is cruelty-free and we love the packaging, too. It packs a punch when it comes to hydrating products, specifically the Kiss My Lips masks, which have earned KNC Beauty cult status. Grab a few of these items for the beauty lover in your life to make the perfect gift, like the Collagen Infused Lip Mask, or the Supa Balm for healing chapped lips, and don't forget the All-Natural Retinol Infused Eye Mask.

KNC Beauty All-Natural Collagen Lip Mask, $40, Net-a-Porter

Aminah Abdul Jillil

There’s something about Aminah Abdul Jillil’s designs that make us want to strut around in heels or (a sandal with a satin bow) even if we’re going nowhere else than our living rooms. The shoe designer’s heels are nothing short of art, with everything from rhinestone-embellished cutouts on stiletto booties to Tuxedo sandals that come complete with rhinestone bows on the toe. Run, don’t walk to this brand for any shoe lover in your life.

Aminah Abdul Jillil Soleil Bootie, $528, Aminah Abdul Jillil

Homebody

If you have not tried these colorful CBD-infused bath soaks, now is the time. It’s the perfect gift for the person in your life who needs to kick back, relax, and unwind with a twist. These soaks, like the Amethyst + Alchemist, and I Rose Above It not only smell amazing, but they add a splash of color too.

Homebody Amethyst + Alchemist CBD Pearlescent Bath Soak, $42, Revolve

Golde

If Meghan Markle’s CLVR latte gift to Oprah Winfrey made you want to give a holiday gift to a loved one to put a little pep in their steps, try black-owned Golde. The self-care brand features a variety of superfood latte blends, including Cacao Turmeric and Matcha Tumeric. To take the gift up a notch, throw in the popular Papaya Bright Face Mask, which gently exfoliates to reveal radiant skin.

Golde Cacao Turmeric Latte Blend, $29, Golde

54 Thrones

Oprah swears by these luxe body butters that make the perfect gift for anyone on your list, particularly those who love trying out new body and bath products. This deluxe tin comes complete with five Beauty Butters, made with two types of Shea Butter and nourishing plant botanicals for extra hydration. They not only give an extra boost of hydration, but smell really good too, with scents like Egyptian Lavender and Moroccan Mint, and Moroccon Blue Tansy and Egyptian Blue Chamomile.

54 Thrones African Beauty Body Butter Gift Set, $64, Amazon

FootNanny Starter Kit

FootNanny has all the goods when it comes to getting tired feet in top shape. While the brand has soaking salts, foot creams, and more in its foot care repertoire, we love FootNanny’s Starter Kit. With the Eucalyptus cream, Rescue Buffer (to buff away rough skin) and a pair of cotton ankle socks in the kit, it’s like treating yourself to a 10-minute home pedicure. The kit lasts for about 30 uses, so you can get 30 pedicures in one box.

FootNanny Starter Kit, $50, Amazon

My Me Time Subscription Box

My Me Time's subscription box is pandemic perfect, given that it is a lifestyle box curated with self-care products for busy moms, female entrepreneurs, and full-time employees. Each box contains 6-8 products, and include soothing elixirs, whipped soaps, coffees, and more.

My Me Time Subscription Box, $41.67/month, Crate Joy

