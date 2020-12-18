We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh sat down for an interview on Lorraine this week, and fans are still talking about the electric blue jumpsuit the Strictly Come Dancing star donned for her ITV appearance.

The famous mum looked spectacular in the show-stopping number, which not only featured a plunging neckline, but also boasted beautiful wrap detailing.

The journalist took to Instagram ahead of her interview to share a photo of her look, which left fans asking the same question: Where is that from Ranvir?

Fans loved Ranvir's jumpsuit

"Where is that beyond gorgeous jumpsuit from?" queried one beneath a photo of Ranvir posing up a storm next to Lorraine.

"Ok… that jumpsuit… where from?" echoed a second, with a third writing: "I love your jumpsuit, where is it from please?"

Ranvir kindly took to the time to respond to one of her social media followers, explaining that the piece was by Karen Millen.

The mother-of-one donned the brand's 'Tuxedo Wrap Jumpsuit', £125.30, and paired the item with a pair of chic black heels.

For anyone wanting to nail Ranvir's look without spending quite as much, New Look's 'Blue Sleeveless Wrap Front Belted Jumpsuit' will only set you back £17, and is almost identical!

Blue Sleeveless Wrap Front Belted Jumpsuit, £17, New Look

One thing's for sure, the Good Morning Britain star is killing it this week, even showing off her gorgeous new hairstyle on Thursday.

Posting a photo of her glossy, freshly layered tresses, Ranvir simply wrote on Instagram: "New hair."

She wasn't the only one who underwent a style change as she revealed her son Tushaan also had his hair chopped - and the look was inspired by Ranvir's dance partner Giovanni.

"My little boy… from this, to this! It's the influence of @pernicegiovann1," the doting mum sweetly noted.

