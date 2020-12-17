We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones always looks gorgeous on The One Show, doesn't she? And things were no different on Wednesday evening, when she rocked a chic slip skirt and cosy jumper on the programme.

The star, who is dressed for her on-screen appearances by her loyal fashion stylist Tess Wright, looked lovely in her luxurious AllSaints outfit, which featured a chic satin slip skirt and a pretty starry knit.

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns fans in shimmering leg-split skirt

Alex teamed her gorgeous silky skirt with a pair of neutral ankle boots, too, as well as her usual natural makeup and chic tousled bob.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Alex presented the show in a gorgeous slip skirt

No doubt fans are in love with her sparkly, starry look - but sadly, it appears to have already sold out at AllSaints. If you want to mimic her style, the brand's popular two-in-one dresses would make an ideal choice, however.

Two-in-one dress, £128, AllSaints

The 'Tierny Corina' style is currently reduced from £229 down to £128 in the sale, and is the ideal transitional piece - you can even wear the slip dress alone when the weather gets warmer again.

MORE: 43 of the best Christmas jumpers you'll find this year - trust us!

Alex has been wowing with her festive outfits all week, and also stunned us in a sparkling Zara look on Tuesday!

She hosted the show with Alex Scott

The star later took to Instagram Stories after the show to share a selfie as she posed in her glittering skirt, which featured a flattering leg split and shining red sequins all over it. Swoon.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals ultra-swanky Christmas gift guide - and we want everything

"I'm a sucker for a black polo neck and a sparkly skirt. This one is Zara," she captioned her photo - and we bet she was inundated with messages about the look.

Alex's stunning Zara skirt

Alex's stylist Tess has previously spoken to HELLO! about the styles she loves to wear on The One Show.

"Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bold colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.