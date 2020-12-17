Ranvir Singh shows off stunning new hairstyle after surprise Strictly exit The star will be supporting her Strictly friends in the final

Ranvir Singh has stunned her followers after unveiling her brand new hair transformation - just days after her emotional exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Good Morning Britain host, who left the show with Giovanni Pernice on the weekend, looked absolutely flawless as she flaunted her gorgeous, layered hairstyle.

READ: Ranvir Singh confirms exciting news after emotional Strictly exit

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Ranvir Singh breaks down in tears after shock exit

"New hair," she simply remarked. She wasn't the only one who underwent a style change as she revealed her son Tushaan also had his hair chopped - and the look was inspired by Ranvir's dance partner Giovanni. "My little boy… from this, to this! It's the influence of @pernicegiovann1," the doting mum noted.

MORE: Who is Strictly's Giovanni Pernice dating? Everything you need to know

MORE: Piers Morgan hits back at Craig Revel Horwood labelling Ranvir's jive 'dreadful'

It's been a rollercoaster of a week for Ranvir, who was reduced to tears after her exit from the dance show. However, on Wednesday, it was revealed that the TV presenter will be hosting Lorraine next week while host Lorraine Kelly is on holiday.

"I am so excited," confirmed Ranvir, who will be hosting the show on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, while Andi Peters will return from his summer stint to host the Christmas Eve show.

The GMB star showed off her new hair on Thursday

When Lorraine commented that she will be tuning in from home, Ranvir laughed and added: "I better not mess it up when the boss is watching!"

GET INSPIRED: 13 stylish last minute Christmas gifts for your mum

Hours later, the journalist thanked her well-wishers for their support during her Strictly journey. "Thank you for all the heartfelt responses since Sunday - the one good thing about being out of @bbcstrictly is you really start to realise how much it meant to you at home," she said on Instagram.

Ranvir's son also switched up his style thanks to Giovanni

"You don't have time to reflect or pause when you’re working so hard each week but now the pace has slowed down it's pretty amazing to read the comments and hear how touched you’ve been by watching @pernicegiovann1 and I dance.

"To know a single person has felt inspired is wonderful but to see so many say the same thing is bloody wonderful, and a win in itself. I will be cheering on the finalists this Saturday from 6pm and hope you will too."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.