Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir Singh has landed an exciting new role! Appearing on Wednesday's Lorraine, the 43-year-old she revealed she will be presenting the ITV breakfast show next week while the host Lorraine Kelly is on holiday.

"I am so excited," confirmed Ranvir, who will be hosting the show on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, while Andi Peters will return from his summer stint to host the Christmas Eve show.

MORE: Ranvir Singh breaks silence following shock Strictly exit

When Lorraine commented that she will be tuning in from home, Ranvir laughed and added: "I better not mess it up when the boss is watching!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Ranvir Singh breaks down in tears after shock exit

The news comes shortly after the Good Morning Britain host was reduced to tears during her post-exit interview with Giovanni Pernice on It Takes Two.

Reflecting on her Strictly journey, Ranvir told Lorraine: "I couldn't believe how far I had got, to be honest. To get so close and to not make the final, it does hurt a little bit, but in the end really, I am glad that we left on a beautiful dance - and I don’t mean the jive obviously!"

READ: Who is Strictly's Giovanni Pernice dating? Everything you need to know

MORE: Piers Morgan hits back at Craig Revel Horwood labelling Ranvir's jive 'dreadful'

She continued: "It's incredible what you can learn in two months. I know that sounds like quite a long time but we did lots of different dances. To learn that you have something called 'a ballroom frame' which Anton du Beke said was the best he had seen on Strictly in years… who knew?"

Ranvir and Giovanni narrowly missed out on the chance to be in the Strictly final

On her partner Giovanni, she said: "He has got very high standards, he is all about perfecting. He wants you to be as good as you possibly can… He was like, 'Pull you shoulder down.'

GALLERY: Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers and their relationships

CHECK OUT: HELLO!'s festive shop for all your Christmas inspiration

"It's actually quite physically challenging to hold that position for that long. You have to be in a lot of discomfort… He was just like, 'That's not good enough' for hours and hours and hours but I did respond to it. If it was up to me I would have had a tea break every 20 minutes!"

After Lorraine commented that there will be a bond between her and Giovanni that will always last, she said: "There is. I think it's because he had to find out a lot about me that went beyond just learning a routine and vice versa really.

The GMB star is filling in for Lorraine Kelly next week

"I found out a lot about him because there was a point where the way he wanted to teach me was making me feel sort of like, 'Gosh I don't think I can do this!' And then he, bless his heart, softened his teaching methods for me, less stick more carrot, and then I was like, 'Okay, I can do this'.

"It was lovely and it was so kind of him to change his teaching methods in order to make me feel more comfortable. I have enormous respect for him."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.