Kelly Brook's figure-hugging Tesco mini dress is a Christmas showstopper

Kelly Brook has got us rushing down to our local supermarket for Christmas outfit inspiration. The model, 40, took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a stunning post from her F&F festive shoot – and we can't believe her dress is from Tesco!

The brunette beauty wowed in the most gorgeous, thigh-skimming mini dress as she posed in front of a festive feast. Holding a Christmas pudding aloft, Kelly showed off her toned figure in the velvet number.

The flattering style boasted long sleeves and a high neckline, perfectly balancing out the short hemline.

Kelly styled her long brunette hair in tumbling curls and enhanced her pretty features with pink lipstick and smoky eyeshadow.

She was seen posing in a modern kitchen with marble countertop and reindeer themed decorations – Christmas goals right there!

Kelly wowed in a velvet mini dress from Tesco

Kelly's fans were quick to comment. One wrote, "absolute beaut", while another shared, "Looks fabulous" and a third asked, "how can I find this dress??"

The pin-up's Tesco mini dress is available in stores, but if you're sticking to online shopping at the moment, we've found this super cheap dupe on Boohoo. Currently half price, it'll set you back just £9.00.

Velvet High Neck Bodycon Dress, £9.00, Boohoo

This certainly isn't the first time Kelly has wowed fans with her outfits from F&F clothing, of which she is an ambassador.

She recently shared another show-stopping look, pairing a sparkling silver dress with patent leather boots and bare legs.

Kelly has been enjoying the festive period with partner Jeremy Parisi

To finish off her glamorous party look, the model wore her hair in a bouncy blowdry in a half-up style, while her makeup was as flawless as ever.

