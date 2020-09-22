Kelly Brook just put a fresh spin on jeans and a nice top – and fans are obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Not sure what to wear this autumn? Kelly Brook just put a fresh spin on the classic jeans and a nice top combo – and we're officially inspired. Enjoying a day out in London on Monday, the radio star looked effortlessly chic in her latest outfit, tucking a white blouse from Mango into some seriously stylish flared jeans from Tesco's F&F clothing range.

Kelly shared a photo of her latest look on Instagram

Expertly accessorising with gold jewellery, black heeled ankle boots and a quilted crossbody bag, Kelly even added a pair of statement sunnies into the mix. Wearing her beautiful chestnut hair down in a sleek straight style, she opted for her go-to makeup look, lightly dusting her cheeks in a burnt orange blush and glossing her lips in a subtle shade of taupe – flawless.

White billowing blouses are making a major comeback this autumn, and over the past few weeks, we've seen the likes of Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden, Ruth Langsford and now Kelly donning their chicest shirts. While Kelly's exact style is no longer available, Mango has the perfect alternative.

Ruffled shirt, £35.99, Mango

Priced at £35.99, we're obsessed with this ruffled sleeve blouse. Sure to see you through a number of occasions, tuck your new purchase into high-waisted mom jeans or take a leaf out of Kelly's book and team with flared jeans and ankle boots. Heading out on date night? Add a leather pencil skirt or tailored shorts into the mix for a more feminine feel.

As for Kelly's gorgeous jeans, the Heart FM star looked super stylish, and more importantly, comfortable, in what appeared to be a pair of F&F's 'Bootcut' jeans, priced at just £16. The brand describes them as: "Figure-flattering with an exaggerated, flared hem, this retro fit is a classic that won't quit."

Kelly loves F&F jeans

An ambassador for the supermarket's clothing range, Kelly often steps out in purse-friendly pieces from F&F, and earlier this month she wowed fans in the brand's 'Contour' jeans – which "pull you in with none of the discomfort denim can bring". Coordinated with a snake print blouse by Zara and tan ankle boots, she looked absolutely sensational.

