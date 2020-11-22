Kelly Brook reveals secret to her recent weight loss - exclusive The model reveals lockdown had a negative impact on her body

Exuding glamour in a shimmering dress, Kelly Brook blows out a candle on her birthday cake and makes a wish.

The Heart FM presenter, celebrating her birthday this week on 23 November, had only one request in mind to mark turning 41: a romantic meal prepared by her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

"We can't go out because of lockdown, so what I'm looking forward to most when I come home from work is a feast," she says in HELLO!'s exclusive interview and photoshoot.

Kelly met the 35-year-old actor, model and judo champion five years ago, after asking him for advice on the martial art of wushu while she was starring in the US sitcom One Big Happy. Wouldn't their trip to Italy have made the perfect place for a leap-year proposal? "I've missed that window," she says, laughing. "I'll have to wait another four years!"

Before her daily walks with her dog Teddy, lockdown had a negative impact on her body, says Kelly, who is the face of the weight-loss meal replacement programme SlimFast. "I'd been following the SlimFast plan but after being faced with this huge change, I fell off the wagon," she says.

And as a result of Jeremy's delicious dishes, Kelly's dress size crept up from 10-12 to 14-16. "It seemed a frivolous time to be thinking about diet, though," she says. "Every day, people were losing their lives and trying to save lives on the front line."

Kelly turns 41 on Monday

The turning point came when she was due to return to her job presenting on Heart FM. "As much as I enjoy being voluptuous, when I go up to a size 14-16 my boobs get way too big for my body," she says. "I couldn't fit into any of my lovely clothes and didn't feel good about the way I looked."

She got back to her previous size with the SlimFast 3-2-1 meal plan – three snacks, two shakes and one main meal a day. "I call it my 'Size Happy'," she says. "I'm thrilled with how I look and feel happier, healthier and more confident than ever."

