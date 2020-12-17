Kelly Brook transforms garden into magical igloo restaurant for romantic date How romantic does Kelly and Jeremy's dinner date look?

If you can no longer visit restaurants amid the coronavirus restrictions, then take a leaf out of Kelly Brook's book and bring the restaurant to you!

The Heart Radio star created a romantic evening for herself and boyfriend Jeremy Parisi by transforming the garden of her £3million London home into a magical dining experience – all inside an igloo recommended by Denise van Outen.

"Bubble Life @thelittleglampingcompany @thefinediningchef @jeremyparisi," 41-year-old Kelly simply captioned an Instagram post, which gave fans a peek inside their incredible garden meal.

The dome had been constructed at the bottom of her garden and was adorned with twinkly lights, including a giant circular light feature inside the igloo.

Each chair was covered with a fluffy cream sheepskin rug to add to the cosy atmosphere, while a gold drinks trolley was topped with a disco ball and a vase filled with dried Pampas grass.

Kelly's igloo was positioned at the bottom of her garden

But the piece de resistance was, of course, the food! Kelly and Jeremy sat down for beef wellington topped with gravy, potato and vegetable side dishes and a bottle of red wine.

Denise was among the first to comment on Kelly's post, writing: "Best way to dine." Other followers were clearly impressed with the set-up, as one commented: "Dinner date goals," and a second added, "What a beautiful date." A third joked: "This is the most extra thing I’ve seen all year...."

Kelly and Jeremy dined on beef wellington and red wine

The couple are no strangers to making tasty homemade meals, with Kelly even celebrating her 41st birthday with a low-key dinner at home.

"We can't go out because of lockdown, so what I'm looking forward to most when I come home from work is a feast," she said during HELLO!'s exclusive interview and photoshoot.

The couple looked loved-up during their romantic dinner date

Before her daily walks with her dog Teddy, Kelly – who is the face of the weight-loss meal replacement programme SlimFast – revealed she struggled with her weight during lockdown.

"It seemed a frivolous time to be thinking about diet, though," she said. "Every day, people were losing their lives and trying to save lives on the front line."

