Kendall Jenner's latest look might surprise you

Tis’ the season to whip up a holiday meal in festive attire, but Kendall Jenner took that a step further when she got together with her BFF Hailey Bieber and whipped up some goodies in a green printed apron emblazoned with birds and flora.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who dubbed herself “Chef Kenny” for the evening, showed off her festive accessory on her Instagram story Wednesday evening, as she shared a photo of herself wearing the printed apron while she grabbed a selfie in the bathroom.

Hailey also posted a video of Kendall on her Instastory that showed the model wearing the apron as she put the finishing touches on a sweet potato dish. She added Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” for a holiday touch.

While we're still on the hunt for Kendall's apron, we found one that can add a festive flair, and some fun to any holiday cooking situation. As a bonus, it says "Just a girl staring at a dinner asking it to cook itself". Fitting since that's what we've done so many times in the last several months.

In the meantime, we'll stare at Kendall's meal. The model went on to share a snap of a plate of macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, fried chicken, and a cornbread muffin. She pointed out that she made the cornbread and sweet potatoes, her sister Kylie Jenner (who was also on hand) made the fried chicken, and Hailey cooked the mac n cheese. Yum!

