Kelly Ripa gets in the festive spirit with naughty hair accessory

Kelly Ripa is giving us all the holiday party inspo we need, even if we’ll be taking in our bashes virtually this year. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star popped up on the daytime show in a winter - and holiday - perfect ensemble that we fell in love with immediately.

While the star of her festive look was her black satin Saint Laurent top and black pleated leather Maison Margiela skirt, the festive touch that brought on the holiday spirit was her Naughty and Nice Camp Hair clips. Both clips were placed on one side of her blonde hair, with the red rhinestone ‘Naughty’ clip on the top and the clear rhinestone ‘Nice’ clip at the bottom.

Kelly Ripa showing off her naughty and nice hair clips on the set of Live With Kelly and Ryan

We need both stat for any holiday festivity we’ll be attending - and we’re not the only ones. In an Instagram video, Kelly said she bought them for her daughter and all of her friends. And it looks like Kelly's fans are already on the hunt for them. A similar Naughty and Nice Bari Lynn hair clip set has already sold out. Luckily, we found another pair just like it and it’s just as affordable.

INC Naughty & Nice bobby pin set, $17.70, Macy’s

Minus the hair clips, Kelly’s look is high fashion, so we’ve rounded up a similar skirt and top for those who are on the hunt for the look for less.

Saint Laurent ruffled blouse, $1990, Farfetch

Bow striped satin blouse, $50, The Outnet

Maison Margiela pleated faux leather skirt, $535, Nordstrom

Vegan leather pleated skirt, $119, Banana Republic

Regardless of how you plan to spend the rest of your holiday season, it can’t hurt to have a festive accessory on hand - and a Kelly Ripa-esque, holiday-perfect outfit to boot.

