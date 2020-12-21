Kate Hudson shares glimpse of designer slippers as she shows off her abs in new gym clothes

Kate Hudson has the right idea when it comes to athleisure looks - pair it with fluffy designer slippers that make an effortless style statement. The Fabletics co-founder shared a selfie on her Instagram story on Sunday that showed her rocking an orange bralette and matching leggings from her own line and she teamed the ensemble with a very unlikely accessory - a pair of rhinestone embellished Jimmy Choo slippers.

"Today’s Gear", the Mother’s Day star captioned the shot, which she appeared to take in her home gym. If you look closely, you can see a pilates reformer machine in the background, a body-toning machine that Kate swears by to keep her body toned and in tip-top shape.

Kate Hudson rocking her Fabletics outfit with Jimmy Choo slippers

Fabletics high-waisted orange sports bra, $39.95, Fabletics

Fabletics high-waisted orange leggings, $49.95, Fabletics

"I know I'm at my strongest when I'm doing my Pilates because it never gets easier. The more you do Pilates the harder the things you can do become," Kate told Women’s Health in 2019. "I love how flexible I feel and I like what it does to the shape of my body."

And it seems like Kate has a thing for workout gear with a pop of color. The snap came just days after Kate showed off her stellar physique in an Instagram photo that showed her working out in a different pair of orange leggings. "I feel like your buns looked extra great," Gwyneth Paltrow commented on the post.

Aliette Jimmy Choo slippers, £550/$695, Jimmy Choo

Pilates is tough indeed, particularly exercises done on a reformer, and it’s key to wear a stretchy, breathable workout ensemble like Kate’s so that your clothes don’t get in the way. We also can’t think of anything better than slipping into a comfy pair of slippers after pushing our muscles to the limits.

It would be a special treat if those cozy kicks also happened to be Jimmy Choo.

