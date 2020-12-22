﻿
katie-holmes

Katie Holmes just wore Kate Middleton's fave snow boots

Katie Holmes stepped out in New York City in a pair of Sorel snow boots Kate Middleton would love.

Brandi Fowler

Katie Holmes is taking on New York City’s snowy streets in style. The Coda star stepped out in Brooklyn Monday in a pair of Sorel hiking boots that Kate Middleton would love - and we want them too. 

The 42-year-old actress rocked a beige pair of Sorel Lennox Hiking Booties with a gray wool trench coat, wide-leg jeans, and a black face mask as she made her way through the borough, palming a coffee cup. 

katie-holmes-sorel-nyc-boots

Katie Holmes wearing Sorel booties in NYC

This is just the latest time Katie has been spotted wearing the kicks, which have been her go-to street style footwear in the fall this year. 

The actress put them on display for the first time in October, as she took a walk through NYC in a chic, monochromatic ensemble (via Vogue), wearing them with a camel Max Mara coat, a gray Mango sweater, and high-waisted jeans. The boots also come in black and gray. 

katie-holmes-sorel-boots

Sorel Lennox Hiking Booties, $220, Sorel

SHOP NOW

The Duchess of Cambridge also has a thing for Sorel boots when she’s on the go in chilly temps. Kate was all smiles as she wore a pair of the brand’s Tivoli III Boots in black while on a royal visit to Stockholm in 2018. The mother of three sported them with black leggings, a black coat, and a knit cap. 

kate-wearing-sorel

Kate Middleton wearing Sorel boots in Sweden

kate-middleton-sorel-boots

Sorel Tivoli IV boots, $130, Sorel

SHOP NOW

We can always rely on these two to give us all the fall and winter style inspo we need. 

