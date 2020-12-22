Katie Holmes just wore Kate Middleton's fave snow boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Katie Holmes is taking on New York City’s snowy streets in style. The Coda star stepped out in Brooklyn Monday in a pair of Sorel hiking boots that Kate Middleton would love - and we want them too.

The 42-year-old actress rocked a beige pair of Sorel Lennox Hiking Booties with a gray wool trench coat, wide-leg jeans, and a black face mask as she made her way through the borough, palming a coffee cup.

Katie Holmes wearing Sorel booties in NYC

This is just the latest time Katie has been spotted wearing the kicks, which have been her go-to street style footwear in the fall this year.

The actress put them on display for the first time in October, as she took a walk through NYC in a chic, monochromatic ensemble (via Vogue), wearing them with a camel Max Mara coat, a gray Mango sweater, and high-waisted jeans. The boots also come in black and gray.

Sorel Lennox Hiking Booties, $220, Sorel

The Duchess of Cambridge also has a thing for Sorel boots when she’s on the go in chilly temps. Kate was all smiles as she wore a pair of the brand’s Tivoli III Boots in black while on a royal visit to Stockholm in 2018. The mother of three sported them with black leggings, a black coat, and a knit cap.

Kate Middleton wearing Sorel boots in Sweden

Sorel Tivoli IV boots, $130, Sorel

We can always rely on these two to give us all the fall and winter style inspo we need.

