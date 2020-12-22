Angelina Jolie spotted Christmas shopping wearing Meghan Markle's IT bag of choice

Angelina Jolie is just like us - desperately picking up last-minute gifts ahead of Christmas Day. The 45-year-old actress was spotted on Monday in The Grove in Beverly Hills doing some last-minute Christmas shopping with her daughter Shiloh.

The actress kept it chic and stylish - as per usual - and even her mask situation was on point, opting for a silk scarf instead of the cheap printed face masks we're all wearing. While the outfit was predictably Ange - all black separates - she did wear a cross-body bag we weren't really expecting.

Angelina Jolie doing some last-minute holiday shopping

Photo: Goff Photos

Spotted wearing the Valentino Garavani Supervee bag, this is the IT bag that has become a hit with the celebs. Not only has it been spotted on Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Deutch, Kiki Layne but Meghan Markle also wore it. Meghan and Angelina Jolie are the style twins we weren't expecting!

The bag is instantly recognisable with its gold 'V' hardware - it makes a sleek choice for carrying your daily must-haves that's for sure. If you want to copy Angelina and Meghan, the bag is priced at £1815 with the gold hardware, but we have found the silver version for a lot cheaper - currently on sale with 20% off, down to £1,164. What are you waiting for?

Valentino Garavani Supervee bag, was £1,455, now £1,164, Farfetch UK / Farfetch US

You might remember when Meghan was photographed wearing her designer bag - it was back in July of this year and she and Harry were catching some sun in Beverly Hills. She wore a fuss-free dress from Magic Linen and accessorised with the Valentino cross-body and a pair of Sam Edelman ballerina flats.

