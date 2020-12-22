Sarah Michelle Gellar rocked the cutest ugly Christmas sweater with her husband's face on it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Is it really Christmas without an ugly Christmas sweater to ring in the holiday? We think not. Case in point Sarah Michelle Gellar, who took her love for ugly Christmas sweaters and gave it a very cute twist, adding her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.’s face to one, and hers to another.

"When it’s Monday morning, but you know you are totally winning the office ugly sweater contest!!," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum wrote when she hit Instagram to show both off. We agree. In one video, she dances in front of her Christmas tree wearing a red Ugly Christmas sweater that says “Happy Holi-YAY” and has her face topped with a Santa hat in the middle of it.

Sarah Michelle Gellar showing off her custom ugly Christmas sweater on Instagram

The biggest surprise came when we swiped left. In another snap in the post, she rocks a black “Happy Holi-Yay” Christmas sweater that has Freddie’s face topped with a Santa hat in the middle of it.

Sarah Michelle Gellar showing off her Freddie Prinze Jr. custom ugly Christmas sweater on Instagram

Although we couldn’t find the exact version of the actress’s Christmas sweater, we found a similar way to custom make your own ugly Christmas sweater on Etsy. You can put your face or anyone else’s face right in the center of this one too.

Custom Ugly Christmas sweater, $44.90, Etsy

Sarah’s Freddie Christmas sweater was a fitting tribute to her husband, considering the couple has spent 18 Christmases together as a married couple. They have given us couple goals since they tied the knot in 2002.

The duo, who met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, have two children, Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, 8. We’re crossing our fingers that she has ugly Christmas sweaters with their faces on them too.

