Michelle Keegan opted for the most gorgeous festive outfit for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show, which is set to air this week.

Dressed by her loyal stylist Kelvin Barron, whose other clients include Lucy Mecklenburgh and Kara Tointon, the Brassic star stepped out in a beautiful Zuhair Murad mini dress covered with a sparkly gold design. Featuring a strapless neckline decorated with feathers and a tulle skirt, the pretty design, unfortunately, doesn't appear to be able to buy online.

She paired the frock with Calzedonia tights and Reiss shoes, which happens to be one of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to labels.

To finish off her look, Michelle wore heart-shaped gold earrings from Motley London and styled her long dark hair into a ponytail, leaving the front sections down to frame her face. We have no doubt Jonathan Ross fans were just as obsessed with her outfit as we are!

And it's not the first time Michelle has delighted viewers of the popular chat show. Back in September 2019, the actress, who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, opted for another show-stopping look that included a chic Kolchagov Barba corset and matching sparkly silver shoes from Head Over Heels at Dune.

"On the Jonathan Ross show you always make a bit of an entrance at the top of the stairs, walking down to the sofa, the garment moved beautifully, adding a little bit of drama. These are things I think about when prepping a job," stylist Kelvin previously told HELLO!.

He revealed that preparing for an appearance such as The Jonathan Ross Show – which he has now done four times for Michelle – requires several options to choose from. "When approaching a fitting like this, I have a rail of about 20 options for Michelle to try, minimum."

The Brassic actress looked equally as stunning on the show in 2019

Speaking of last year's show, Kelvin continued: "This is the third time I have dressed Michelle for Jonathan's show - the first was her first-ever appearance in 2013 and we kept the look very simple in black. She was on Coronation Street at the time and we wanted to do something then which didn't scream 'soap star' - whereas now we can be a bit more adventurous."

Mission accomplished if you ask us!

