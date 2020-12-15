We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan dressed up for a night out with her husband Mark Wright on Tuesday, and she looked incredible as usual in her pink satin mini dress.

Dressed as always by her stylist Kelvin Barron in celeb-loved It-brand Retrofête, the actress finished her signature glam look with a pair of sparkling personalised earrings - an 'M' for one ear and a 'K' for the other. We're in love!

Sharing a snap from the back of a taxi, she joked in her caption: "I get home now at a time I used to head out!"

Michelle looked beautiful in her bold pink mini dress

If you're swooning over Michelle's dress like us, you're in luck - as it's currently in the sale, but selling out quickly. Originally priced at £715, it's now down to around £500 at a couple of online retailers including Net-A-Porter.

The star's incredible rhinestone earrings are also from Retrofête, and would make a very decadent - and personal - Christmas gift. Each alphabet earring costs £100.

'Barbara' dress, £524.14, FWRD

But if Michelle's latest designer picks are out of your price range, we've also spotted a similar dupe at ASOS for £50. That fitted ruched skirt is very similar!

The Brassic star's date night with Mark comes after he made the exciting announcement that he is returning to professional football on Tuesday, signing a contract with League Two football club Crawley Town - so perhaps they were out celebrating.

Retrofête earring, £100, Net-A-Porter

He shared in an Instagram post: "For 11 years since I fully retired from serious football I've missed it every day. My life took a complete U-turn when I was 22 and it's been the best 10.5 years I could have ever dreamed of but my love for the game has never gone away and the fact that I never played a professional game in the Football League has always niggled away at me."

SHOP SIMILAR: Satin dress, £50, ASOS

Mark added: "Life is so short and I urge you to fight for what makes you happy, take chances, change if change is needed, live everyday like it's your last, don't let anybody tell you, you CAN'T and most importantly LIVE WITH NO REGRETS!"

Michelle was one of the first to sweetly comment on her husband's news, writing: "Never known such a hard working determined person, the word 'can't' just isn't in your vocabulary. Congratulations. So proud of you xxx."

