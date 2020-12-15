We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mrs Hinch has a loungewear wardrobe that dreams are made of! The Instagram star has shared a snap of her latest look with fans, and it comes from Michelle Keegan's range at Very.

The Brassic actress re-shared a shot of Sophie rocking her cosy two piece, which she had captioned on her Instagram Story: "Lots of DMs about what I'm wearing... it's this set guys, I bought it on @veryuk - it's the @michkeegan range! I just love her WHOLE style... hope this helps."

Michelle responded: "This looks amazing on you. Thank you lovely xxx." Isn't that sweet?

She looked cosy in her fluffy loungewear

The cleaning influencer's pick is the 'Teddy' set from Michelle's collection, though the top has sadly already sold out! The comfy joggers are still available, however, costing just £20.

It's not the first time Mrs Hinch has showed off her snuggly at-home wardrobe, that's for sure. Earlier in December, she rocked another bargain set from none other than F&F at Tesco, as part of her partnership with the supermarket brand.

She wrote: "As promised guys, coming up next is the second part of 'my faves' from the F&F range at Tesco... I can't even explain to you how soft and fluffy this set is. I wish you could feel it through the screen!"

Teddy joggers, £20, Very

Sophie also modelled the brand's lounge set in grey ribbed fabric, which she said was "super soft on the inside" and "gorgeous and lightweight". She certainly knows her stuff when it comes to getting cosy.

The interiors expert revealed her much-awaited Christmas tree decorations earlier in December, which features an adorable train set that goes around the base of the tree.

Sophie's stunning Christmas tree

She captioned the photo: "Christmas with the Hinchliffes 2020. And our Hinch tree is up guys. I know this year has been a scary, emotional and confusing one for us all, to say the least, I'm sure I'm not the only one who is 100 per cent ready to see the back of it!

"I really want you all to know that I am so grateful for you! Sharing your life on Instagram may have its ups and downs, but this year, more so than ever, I feel like we've all pulled through so much. Here's to 2021, let a new, much brighter chapter begin. I love you all. Love from my boys and I."

