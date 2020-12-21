We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan is making sure to dress to impress at every opportunity amid the coronavirus pandemic – and that includes walking her pet dogs!

The Our Girl actress shared several snaps of her outing over the weekend, which showed her walking through the muddy forest with her beloved dogs, dachshund Phoebe and Chihuahua Pip, dressed in a chic all-black outfit.

Opting for a long black puffer coat, Michelle was sure to keep the rain at bay – which is necessary for the unpredictable winter weather in the UK.

She finished off her outfit with matching chunky boots, a cosy hat and a blue face mask, wearing her dark hair down in loose waves.

The actress wrapped up warm in a long puffer jacket and chunky boots

Michelle, who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, also shared more photos of Pip, whose white legs and tummy were covered with wet mud – no wonder the 33-year-old opted for a black waterproof!

In love with her chic puffer? Selfridges is selling a similar Whistles version for £169, while one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite brands Massimo Dutti also has a pretty pale grey colourway.

Whistles padded jacket, £169, Selfridges

Down jacket, was £249 now £179, Massimo Dutti

This isn't the first time Michelle has dressed up to take her furry friends out – and since leaving the house is becoming more of a rare occurrence, we don't blame her!

In November, she looked ultra-gorgeous in a sweet video taken from the driver's seat of her car, zooming in on Phoebe who was lying happily on a scarf - before turning the camera to herself to reveal a glimpse at her chic off-duty outfit.

Michelle previously wore a white teddy coat for a dog walk!

Wearing a black roll neck jumper and a cream teddy coat, Michelle added sunglasses and gold hoop earrings to her look.

The Brassic star also recently wowed fans in her pink satin mini dress from celeb-loved it-brand Retrofête and a pair of sparkling personalised earrings, which she wore for a night out with her husband Mark. But we imagine her dog-walking attire will be her go-to over the Christmas break!

