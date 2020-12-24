Sofia Vergara’s figure-hugging red lace dress is giving us the holiday feels The Modern Family star looked sensational

Sofia Vergara’s latest look might be her sexiest holiday outfit to date! The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to showcase her plunging red gown in a snap with a friend.

Sofia’s gorgeous red dress had a festive holiday feel, with an intricate lace pattern and ruffled asymmetrical hem. She teamed the dress with a chunky gold necklace, gold coin stud earrings and matching gold bangles.

Sofia looked incredible in a plunging red dress with a friend at her Beverly Hills home

In the pic, the 48-year-old is posing with a friend and captioned the post: “Back hm for xmass”.

The actress also gave fans a further glimpse into the glamorous Beverly Hills home she shares with husband Joe Manganiello. Standing in front of an oversized dresser, Sofia showed her love of the ocean with coral inspired ornaments and sea blue décor.

Earlier in the week, Sofia revealed she had shunned a traditional green Christmas tree and opted for a glam silver-tinted tree instead.

Sofia and Joe had decorated it with stylish tonal baubles and twinkling lights, along with realistic animal figurines. Chic!

