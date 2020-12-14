We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pippa Middleton made a rare new online appearance recently, and was pictured in a sweet snap shared by Mary Hares School, for which she is an ambassador.

Wearing a colourful Christmas jumper, it was certainly a different look for Pippa, who we're usually used to seeing in neutral and understated ensembles. We bet the children loved it!

The caption read: "Pippa Middleton (our ambassador) joined the pupils on Zoom today, to present the awards for the Christmas card designs. Well done to all our primary and secondary pupils who received awards and joined in the spirit of Christmas jumper day!"



Pippa rocked her Christmas jumper!

Pippa's festive knit is pretty amazing - it even features flashing fairy lights. And, it looks like she snapped up a bargain from eBay, where it sells for just £15.99.

It's unsurprisingly since sold out, but you can still purchase the novelty jumper on Amazon from upwards of £17.99.

Mary Hare School is a school for deaf children in Newbury, Berkshire - the largest in the UK. It is also a registered charity, and Pippa has been an ambassador of the cause for many years.

Christmas tree jumper, from £17.99, Amazon

She certainly seemed to be in the festive spirit, and fans also got a glimpse at her gorgeous Christmas tree in the background of the photograph, which features pretty red ornaments and twinkly lights.

Of course, Pippa's sister the Duchess of Cambridge has also been rocking some Christmassy outfits recently, though her take on the festive jumper was a little different!

Duchess Kate also wore a Christmassy jumper recently

Kate's cosy fair isle knit came from one of her favourite brands, Brora Cashmere, which was part of a collaboration with Troy London - the fashion label owned by one of her close friends and Norfolk neighbours Rosie van Cutsem.

The royal has also been pictured wearing a number of gorgeous tartan ensembles during recent engagements, which appears to be her favourite festive fashion trend!

