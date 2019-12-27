Ooh, we do love a swishy metallic skirt for all those festive parties and the lovely Kate Garraway brought hers out for a spin on Christmas Day. Taking to her Instagram page, the Good Morning Britain host posted a clip of herself in a very cool Christmas outfit – a reindeer jumper by Very and the funkiest golden pleated midi skirt by everyone's favourite high street store Marks and Spencer. Kate was so funny in the video, showing off her red penguin tights which were a gift from GMB but were, unfortunately, several sizes too small. "It’s the thought that counts!! Merry Christmas everyone!! Sending you love," wrote Kate.

While Kate's jumper and tights captured the festive fun, her golden skirt is a fabulous party piece that we'd love in our own winter wardrobes. The skirt must be from a previous season as we couldn't find it on the M&S website, however, the store is selling a near-identical metallic pleated skirt with blue hem – and it's reduced from £49.50 to £24 right now!

MORE: Love Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's sequin dresses on Strictly Christmas? This is how you can buy them

Metallic pleated midi skirt, £24, M&S

The skirt in question is selling out fast with only a few sizes left in stock, so hurry if you'd like one. The shimmering knife-pleated design has that cool flare cut and flattering midi length – just the thing for New Year's Eve.

MORE: Frankie Bridge's silver sparkly co-ord is the best party outfit - and it's only £65

Vila pleated skirt, £17.50, Debenhams

There are several similar pleated skirts in the shops right now, like this gorgeous golden one from Vila at Debenhams which is £17.50 down from £35.

Ivy metallic skirt, £35, Monsoon

We also love this ivy green shimmering skirt from Monsoon which features metallic stripes and is a bargain at £35 reduced from £70.

We feel a shopping spree coming on…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.