Amanda Holden's fans spot cheeky detail in racy NYE photo The BGT star shared the snap on Instagram

Amanda Holden left social media users speechless on NYE when she shared one of her most stunning (and racy) photos to date.

Posing in her garden's luxurious hot tub wearing nothing more than underwear, the famous mum rang in the New Year with a bottle of champagne, cheekily captioning the topless snap: "Bottoms up."

RELATED: Amanda Holden and her daughters decorate Christmas tree in heart-melting music video

Needless to say, fans flocked in their dozens to gush over Amanda's post, with some revealing that they'd been zooming in on the Christmas baubles that Amanda had decorated the hot tub with.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden models her shimmering Reiss skirt

"Hands up... Who zoomed in on the gold ball to see the reflection?" asked one.

Amanda shared the photo on Instagram

"Anyone else zoom into the baubles to see if they could sneak a peek?" another social media user echoed, with a third adding: "Who else zoomed in to the reflective baubles? Happy New Year."

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns fans in show-stopping thigh-split gown for BGT special

RELATED: Amanda Holden shares rare photo of her husband on his birthday

It sounds as though Amanda's followers are just as cheeky as she is!

Amanda spent the festive season at home with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Hollie and Alexa, even sharing some personal family photos with her fans over the festive season.

On New Year's day, Amanda posted a sweet photo of herself, Chris and their daughters looking at the camera as she raised a glass to new beginnings, even revealing what her family's motto will be for the year ahead in her caption.

"Our motto #2021, let's get it done. #Family, #love and #nevergiveup," she wrote.

We certainly agree with that!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.