Amanda Holden stuns fans in show-stopping thigh-split gown for BGT special

Amanda Holden was back in one of her signature glamorous gowns to make a special Britain's Got Talent announcement on Thursday evening - and it didn't disappoint!

The star stunned in a beautiful satin dress with a daring thigh-split and strapless neckline, looking flawless with her golden glow and glossy blow-dried hair.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "The first-ever Christmas BGT - December 25th 8pm ITV," and later posted a sassy shot posing on David Walliams' knee alongside fellow judge Alesha Dixon!

WATCH: Amanda Holden's stunning style lessons

The cheeky post was captioned: "Santa baby ... we've been awfully good girls... Christmas Day @bgt 8pm @itv," and prompted plenty of fan responses.

"In love with your dress... the dark green looks gorgeous on you," one wrote, while another added: "What is your secret? You look fantastic all the time!"

Amanda looked incredible in her green satin gown

The BGT Christmas special is set to be two hours long, and will feature some of the show's most memorable acts from throughout it's 14-year run.

No doubt Amanda was dressed by her loyal stylist Karl Willett for the festive show - and while it's not yet known who designed her glamorous teal gown, the pair often turn to the likes of Suzanne Neville and Jennifer Clair for her show-stopping looks.

She always wows with her show-stopping BGT looks

Karl has previously spoken to HELLO! about his special relationship with client Amanda. "She's a dream client, and a friend," he said. "She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

He added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire the everyday woman to recreate these looks from the high street."

