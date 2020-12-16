Amanda Holden teams her chic M&S knit with the most gorgeous sparkly skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden was glittering and gorgeous on Wednesday, when she stepped out in a metallic midi skirt from Reiss and a form-fitting M&S jumper.

The star was inundated with compliments on her latest outfit after sharing a gorgeous snap of the look, which she also teamed with a pair of classic white boots.

MORE: Pippa Middleton stuns in skinny jeans as she's spotted following baby reports

"What a figure!" one fan wrote, while another added: "Wow love that skirt on you - bet it feels amazing too!"

Another wrote: "Shimmery like a festive bauble! Loving it!"

Amanda looked gorgeous in her metallic skirt

Amanda's cosy polo neck knit appears to be the 'Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper' from Marks & Spencer's Autograph range, which costs £89. The British brand's luxury-for-less knitwear is hugely popular, and comes in a number of other colours too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's style lessons

Meanwhile, the star's glistening midi skirt is the 'Gemma' style from Reiss, which is currently reduced in the sale from £165 down to £85. Wouldn't it be the perfect piece for Christmas Day?

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals ultra-swanky Christmas gift guide - and we want everything

For Tuesday's Heart Radio show, Amanda looked gorgeous in yet more high street buys, this time wowing fans in a slinky velvet co-ord set from Zara.

Cashmere jumper, £89, M&S

Plenty of fans were quick to react to the look, with everyone agreeing that the Britain's Got Talent judge looked lovely in festive green.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's pink satin mini dress and sparkly earrings are the stuff of dreams

"Wrap some lights and tinsel around you and you're a Christmas tree! Love the green and it looks warm too," one wrote, while another added: "Loving the green on you." Another replied: "Stunning! I'm green with envy!"

Metallic skirt, £85, Reiss

Though she always looks fabulous in her daily outfits, Amanda did show off her more laidback style at the weekend, when she shared a happy photo of herself out on a walk in the countryside.

Perched on a gate in front of a gorgeous rural backdrop, she dressed casually in her blue puffer coat, black skinny jeans, cosy socks and boots. It was a world away from the glamorous daily outfits we're used to seeing her in - but just as beautiful!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Take our latest poll!