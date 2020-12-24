Amanda Holden just wore a risqué plunging wedding gown – and WOW! She's gearing up for the Britain's Got Talent Christmas Spectacular

Amanda Holden's latest look might be her most glamorous yet! The Britain's Got Talent star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to showcase an incredible white gown, featuring a thigh-high split and plunging neckline.

Intricate detailing covers the figure-hugging dress, highlighting its delicate sheer sleeves and show-stopping train.

MORE: Amanda Holden's wedding belongs in a movie: Photos & details

Fans might think the show-stopping design would make the perfect wedding gown – and they'd be right! It comes from Pronovias – a leading luxury bridal brand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden washes her windows in Mrs Claus costume!

Amanda completed her look with delicate strappy silver heels, and her hair was perfectly styled around her shoulders. The star opted for a smoky eye, teamed with a nude lip.

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns fans with brand new photo of lookalike daughters

"Taking a moment," Amanda, 49, captioned the image. "I think you're going to love @bgt on Christmas Day."

Amanda looked incredible in her plunging gown

The Britain's Got Talent Christmas Spectacular is set to air on Christmas Day and will see a number of past contestants come back to perform, including fan favourites Stavros Flatley and Diversity.

MORE: Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell get hilarious roasting in Queen's speech video

What's more, the judges themselves are set to make a star turn. It has been revealed that Amanda will sing her Christmas single, Home for Christmas, alongside 2014 winners Collabro.

Alesha Dixon, meanwhile, will join 2017 winner Tokio Myers for a special rendition of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. And David Walliams will front a comedy sketch, titled Comedy Christmas Calendar, featuring the likes of Francine Lewis and Lost Voice Guy.

The Britain's Got Talent Christmas Spectacular is set to air on Christmas Day

Unfortunately, one of the show's most famous contestants, Susan Boyle, was forced to pull out of the show. Her representative confirmed that COVID-19 restrictions in Scotland at the time meant she was unable to take part.

"Susan, unfortunately, couldn't appear on Britain's Got Talent as her area in Scotland was in a Tier 4 category at the time of filming and she felt it prudent to stay at home and not breach the order by travelling to London," read the statement.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.