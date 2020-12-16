Amanda Holden and her daughters decorate Christmas tree in heart-melting music video The Britain's Got Talent star is a doting mum

Amanda Holden thrilled her fans with a new video for her festive single Home for Christmas this week.

The star took to Instagram to share the clip, which showed her daughters decorating a Christmas tree.

The brief snippet portrayed a woman sitting down for Christmas dinner on her own before being reunited with her daughter and granddaughter as Amanda's song played.

The video was a family affair, as Amanda's two daughters could also be seen at the start, putting a beautiful angel on a Christmas tree.

The radio host is mum to two girls: Lexi, fourteen, and Hollie, eight, who she shares with her husband, record producer Chris Hughes.

Amanda captioned the lovely video: "A week until families will be going ‘Home For Christmas’! It will mean so much more this year!"

She went on: "I want to say a huge thank you to the talented people who were in my music video and conveyed the story wonderfully! To Willow Walsh (Daughter), Aimee Olivia (Mother) & Anne Rason (Grandmother) you are wonderful!

Amanda is a devoted mum-of-two

"Thank you. You can watch and listen on the link in my bio x."

The star's fans were quick to share their love for the music and the video, with their comments including: "Aww emotional and super sweet," "This is so lovely [heart emoji]," and: "I love you xxx."

Others simply posted heart-eyes emojis.

The star has been married to husband Chris for 12 years

Amanda has had a lot to celebrate recently, as last Thursday marked her and Chris' twelfth wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared the sweetest picture of the couple, writing alongside it: "Almost 18 years together and married 12 today. I literally couldn't live my life without this hilarious, gorgeous, clever man- he is the best Daddy and our foundation! - My Chrispy... love you darling x."

